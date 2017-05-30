NBA-Commissioner Silver a frustrateda by lack of Chinese players
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is frustrated by a lack of Chinese players in an otherwise highly international league and is committed to ensuring the basketball-loving Asian nation has greater representation in the United States. "It frustrates me that there are no Chinese players in the NBA right now," he told reporters prior to Game One of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Thursday.
