More medals for cycling and women as IOC rings the changes for Tokyo 2020
The International Olympic Committee has announced radical changes to the event programme for Tokyo 2020 to make the Games "more youthful, more urban and will include more women". It was already known that Tokyo would have five more sports than Rio, taking the total to 33, but the existing 28 sports have been given 15 more events.
