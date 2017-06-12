Max Whitlock coach Scott Hann says MB...

Max Whitlock coach Scott Hann says MBE award is - a great feeling'

Gymnastics coach Scott Hann has been awarded an MBE for his role in the stunning recent rise of the sport in Britain. As director of coaching of the South Essex club, Hann was the mastermind behind the rise of Max Whitlock to his historic double Olympic gold medal triumph at Rio 2016.

