Mark Milligan back in contention and raring for chance to take on Brazil

1 hr ago

Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou has said that every one of his 23-man squad will see some game time in the frantic three weeks of action that kicked off with Australia's win over Saudi Arabia last Thursday. Defensive utility Mark Milligan is hoping that his boss is true to his word and he gets a chance to shine at the MCG on Tuesday night in the glamour friendly against Brazil.

Chicago, IL

