Mark Cavendish considering challenge for Madison gold at Tokyo Olympics
Mark Cavendish wants to go in search of the so-far elusive Olympic gold medal in the Madison at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The 32-year-old from the Isle of Man has won 30 stages of the Tour de France, was the 2011 road world champion and is a three-times world champion in the Madison.
