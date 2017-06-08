Lopez brothers, Olympic taekwondo royalty, hit with sex abuse allegations
Steven, left, and Jean Lopez at the Rio Olympics last summer where Steven, a three-time Olympic medalist, did not win a medal. Steven and Jean Lopez, brothers in what is often called the "First Family of Taekwondo," were allowed to participate in last summer's Rio Games even though they were being investigated for sexual misconduct, and the allegations against them have since drawn the interest of the FBI.
