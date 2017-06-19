London 2012 boxer Natasha Jonas turns professional
London 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas has signed promotional terms with Matchroom Boxing and will make her professional debut on Friday in Newcastle. The 32-year-old is to fight Poland's Monika Antonik at the Walker Activity Dome, and having also been the first British female Olympic boxer, is expected to eventually pursue a fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor.
