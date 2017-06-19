London 2012 boxer Natasha Jonas turns...

London 2012 boxer Natasha Jonas turns professional

15 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

London 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas has signed promotional terms with Matchroom Boxing and will make her professional debut on Friday in Newcastle. The 32-year-old is to fight Poland's Monika Antonik at the Walker Activity Dome, and having also been the first British female Olympic boxer, is expected to eventually pursue a fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor.

