Lisa Fernandez bumps umpire, UCLA beats Texas A&M 8-2

UCLA assistant coach Lisa Fernandez argues with an umpire after being ejected during the Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas A&M and UCLA at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Sa... . UCLA's Madilyn Nickles slides safely into home as Texas A&M's Ashley Walters tries to tag her in the second inning during the Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas A&M and UC... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.