LeBron says he'd want Magic, Jordan a...

LeBron says he'd want Magic, Jordan as his 3-on-3 teammates

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics - Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jordan and Johnson's names came to James without any hesitation when asked by The Associated Press which past greats he would like to play with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC