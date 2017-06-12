LeBron says he'd want Magic, Jordan as his 3-on-3 teammates
LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics - Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jordan and Johnson's names came to James without any hesitation when asked by The Associated Press which past greats he would like to play with.
