Klitschko To Make Decision Joshua Rematch "Within Two Weeks"

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says he'll decide whether to have a rematch with Anthony Joshua "within the next two weeks." Klitschko, who lost by an 11th round TKO in a pulsating bout with the Briton on April 29, says in comments reported by news agency dpa, "My life isn't only sport and boxing," and that he's planning "the career after the career."

