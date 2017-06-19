Kiwis pedaling toward possible America's Cup upset
When Emirates Team New Zealand's 50-foot catamaran speeds around Bermuda's Great Sound, four of the six crewmen are hunched over, furiously pedaling away. When the red-and-black cat tacks or gybes, the "cyclors" unclip from their cycling pedestals in one hull, join the choreographed dash across the trampoline netting stretched across the boat and clip into the cycling pedestals in the other hull, and continue pedaling away.
