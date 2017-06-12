Kiwis beat Oracle in opening America'...

Kiwis beat Oracle in opening America's Cup races

Read more: The Mercury

IN light, shifty winds on the turquoise waters of the Great Sound, Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand made fewer mistakes than Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA and won the first two races of the 35th America's Cup. It wasn't the cleanest start to sailing's biggest regatta, leaving more questions than answers as both teams headed back to their bases to pore over data and figure out where they need to sharpen up.

