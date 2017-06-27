King wins 200 breaststroke at U.S. Nationals
She's still got three more weeks to come up with some new lines to throw at her Russian rival. The brash Olympic gold medalist set up a potential world championship rematch with Yulia Efimova by winning the 200-meter breaststroke Wednesday night at the U.S. National Championships.
