Justin Rose hopes Masters experience will lead to second US Open title
Justin Rose has decided to count his blessings instead of agonising over the one that got away as he targets a second US Open title at Erin Hills. Rose could easily have travelled to Wisconsin as a multiple major champion with a green jacket to go with his Olympic gold medal, if not for an inspired performance in the Masters by Sergio Garcia.
