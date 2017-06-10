Johanna Konta celebrates 300th win with cinema trip
Johanna Konta racked up her 300th career win and will celebrate by going to the cinema to watch Wonder Woman. It is a fitting choice of film as the 26-year-old, ranked number eight in the world, has become the superhero of women's tennis in this country following her surge to the top of the game over the last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC