Jack Laugher and Chris Mears target World Championship gold
Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears will target another major title as part of a 12-strong British diving team at the World Championships in Budapest next month. The pair will go for gold again in the men's 3m syncho event while Laugher will also target medals in the individual 3m and 1m springboard categories.
