Horn says he has the plan to beat Manny Pacquiao
While Manny Pacquiao has been out running along the river and attracting attention downtown since arriving on a chartered flight with a huge entourage, Jeff Horn has been preparing for their WBO welterweight world title bout in the quiet, outer suburbs. It's a contrast that suits the 29-year-old former Australian schoolteacher, who is doing everything possible to keep grounded ahead of Sunday's "Battle of Brisbane" against Pacquiao, an 11-time world titlist in eight divisions.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
