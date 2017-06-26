Horn says he has the plan to beat Manny Pacquiao

While Manny Pacquiao has been out running along the river and attracting attention downtown since arriving on a chartered flight with a huge entourage, Jeff Horn has been preparing for their WBO welterweight world title bout in the quiet, outer suburbs. It's a contrast that suits the 29-year-old former Australian schoolteacher, who is doing everything possible to keep grounded ahead of Sunday's "Battle of Brisbane" against Pacquiao, an 11-time world titlist in eight divisions.

