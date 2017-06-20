Hearing in sex-abuse case could compe...

Hearing in sex-abuse case could compel USA Gymnastics to reveal...

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court next week could determine if USA Gymnastics officials will be compelled to answer whether they reached out-of-court settlements in child sexual abuse cases in California involving former U.S. women's national team physician Larry Nassar and other coaches or officials. Attorneys for USA Gymnastics, the sport's national governing body, filed a motion this week in a sexual abuse civil suit by a former U.S. national team gymnast against Nassar and USA Gymnastics asking Judge Susan Bryant-Deason to stay all merit-based or non-jurisdictional depositions until a decision is issued on whether California is the proper jurisdiction for the case.

Chicago, IL

