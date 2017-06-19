Harry Aikines-Aryeetey stars as Great Britain sit third in Lille
Great Britain sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey took maximum points with victory in the men's 100metres final at the European Athletics Team Championships. The 28-year-old won in a time of 10.21 seconds ahead of Germany's Julian Reus and Netherlands' Churandy Martina.
