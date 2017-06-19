Harry Aikines-Aryeetey stars as Great...

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey stars as Great Britain sit third in Lille

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

Great Britain sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey took maximum points with victory in the men's 100metres final at the European Athletics Team Championships. The 28-year-old won in a time of 10.21 seconds ahead of Germany's Julian Reus and Netherlands' Churandy Martina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC