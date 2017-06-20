Grunewald ready to race at nationals in middle of chemo
Grunewald just wrapped up the first round of treatment for cancer that's spread from her salivary gland to her liver. It wasn't about to keep her from taking the starting line for the 1,500 meters Thursday at the U.S. track and field championships.
