Greenwich, Port Chester find a Unified partnership

17 hrs ago

Western Middle School eighth grade student Nancy Stambaugh, 14, had the honor of carrying the torch as she lead the Unified school teams during the pre-competition march during the first annual Unified Sports/Special Olympics Field Day on the track at Greenwich High School, Conn., Friday, June 9, 2017.

