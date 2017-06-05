Golden girl Townsend relishing Investec Internationals

Susannah Townsend gets away from Netherlands duo Maartje Paumen and Naomi van As at the Rio Olympics Great Britain hockey star Susannah Townsend is hoping to hit the ground running once again when England host Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in the Investec Internationals this weekend. The 27-year-old was one of Team GB's golden girls at the Rio Olympics in Brazil last year, but since then Townsend has had to bide her time after undergoing surgery for a cartilage injury on her left knee.

