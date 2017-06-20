Gennady Golovkin may quit after Saul Alvarez fight if there's to be no trilogy

Gennady Golovkin has revealed his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could be his last if their rivalry does not develop into a series. Their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight unification match-up at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 16 has long represented the most enticing head-to-head for the boxing purist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.