Gabrielino High School track coach, 1984 Olympic silver medalist...
SAN GABRIEL >> Police arrested a Gabrielino High School assistant track coach and 1984 Olympic silver medalist on Friday on suspicion of contacting a student with the intent of committing a sex crime, officials said. Danny Lee Harris, 51 of Pasadena, was arrested shortly after noon, according to San Gabriel Police officials and Los Angeles County booking records.
