For 2007 Ducks, Cup brought tears and so much more

Travis Moen scored 11 goals in the 2006-07 regular season and then, in 21 playoff games, practically exploded with seven more, including the Cup-clincher.Above, The Ducks' Travis Moen, left, celebrates with teammate Shawn Thornton after Anaheim's 3-2 victory as the Anaheim Ducks' take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Honda Center on May 28, 2007. “I realized this is it, I've won the Cup,” he said that night.

Chicago, IL

