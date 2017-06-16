For 2007 Ducks, Cup brought tears and so much more

Travis Moen scored 11 goals in the 2006-07 regular season and then, in 21 playoff games, practically exploded with seven more, including the Cup-clincher.Above, The Ducks' Travis Moen, left, celebrates with teammate Shawn Thornton after Anaheim's 3-2 victory as the Anaheim Ducks' take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Honda Center on May 28, 2007. “I realized this is it, I've won the Cup,” he said that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.