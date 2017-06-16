Football rumours from the media

Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Manchester United have made their first move in the summer transfer window by trying to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata . The Sun are reporting that United have offered 52million for the 24-year-old Spain international but have been been thwarted, with the Champions League winners telling Jose Mourinho to stump up over 78million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

