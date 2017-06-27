Football rumours from the media

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according to the Daily Mirror. The 23-year-old has only 12 months left to run on his current contract and Liverpool could take advantage of the delay in signing a new deal by swooping for the A 25million-rated England international.

