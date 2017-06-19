Football rumours from the media

12 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Antonio Conte is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions. The Daily Telegraph reports that there have been positive conversations between the Italian head coach and club officials despite claims emerging from Conte's homeland that he was considering his future due to unhappiness over Chelsea's transfer strategy and a desire to have greater power at Stamford Bridge.

