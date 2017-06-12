Football: Hosts Russia see off New Zealand in Confederations Cup opener

Russia's Alexander Samedov eyes the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Russia and New Zealand, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia on Jun 17, 2017. ST PETERSBURG, Russia: Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.