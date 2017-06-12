Fireworks, honors in Usain Bolt's farewell in Jamaica

World record holder Usain Bolt has bid farewell to the tracks of his native Jamaica, winning a 100-meter race amid fireworks and honors. Jamaica's Usain Bolt receives a special award from his coach, Glen Mills, before competing in the "Salute to a Legend" 100 meters during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.