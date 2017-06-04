Ferguson: Carrick was destined for Manchester United greatness

The Reds Devils' legendary former boss has joined Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs in hailing the midfielder's career ahead of his testimonial on Sunday Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has explained why Michael Carrick's character made him "a certainty" to enjoy great success at the club. The 35-year-old is to be honoured for his 11 years at United with a testimonial match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

