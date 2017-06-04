Ferguson: Carrick was destined for Manchester United greatness
The Reds Devils' legendary former boss has joined Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs in hailing the midfielder's career ahead of his testimonial on Sunday Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has explained why Michael Carrick's character made him "a certainty" to enjoy great success at the club. The 35-year-old is to be honoured for his 11 years at United with a testimonial match at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC