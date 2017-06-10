Female soccer players to play match on Kilimanjaro
Throughout history sportswomen have had to climb metaphorical mountains: pushing boundaries for the right to compete, confounding critics to reach their sporting summit. But, for many, the fight for equality is ongoing, which is why a group of women are to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and attempt to break the world record for the highest game of competitive soccer played.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC