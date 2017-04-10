Federer to make comeback in Stuttgart on June 14

Match for Africa 3 - Federer v Murray - Zurich, Switzerland - 10/04/2017 - Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the Match for Africa 3 benefit tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain. Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.