Exclusive: Tim Hinchey Brings Passion to USA Swimming
It wasn't some grand vision for what could be that convinced Tim Hinchey to leave his post as President of the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer to become CEO of USA Swimming . He just knew he wanted to give something back to a sport he had been passionate about his entire life.
