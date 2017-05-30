Eritrean refugee Abel Tsegay running ...

Eritrean refugee Abel Tsegay running for Invicta East Kent at top...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kent Online

Refugee runner Abel Tsegay is in the form of his life but is struggling to make ends meet in pursuit of his athletics dream. The 20-year-old from Eritrea trains at Invicta East Kent AC and on Sunday finished second in the Vitality London 10,000 race - just eight seconds behind British Olympian Andrew Butchart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC