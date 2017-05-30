Eritrean refugee Abel Tsegay running for Invicta East Kent at top...
Refugee runner Abel Tsegay is in the form of his life but is struggling to make ends meet in pursuit of his athletics dream. The 20-year-old from Eritrea trains at Invicta East Kent AC and on Sunday finished second in the Vitality London 10,000 race - just eight seconds behind British Olympian Andrew Butchart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC