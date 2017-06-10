England lose to 10-man France despite...

England lose to 10-man France despite Harry Kane double

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Harry Kane's brace went in vain as France brushed aside Raphael Varane's video-assisted red card to claim a 3-2 victory over England in a high-octane friendly in Paris. There was plenty to distract from the football - from the pre-match show of solidarity with the terror victims of Manchester and London, to Prime Minister Theresa May's Mexican wave in the stands and finally the first ever use of VAR in a Three Lions match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC