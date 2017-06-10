England lose to 10-man France despite Harry Kane double

Harry Kane's brace went in vain as France brushed aside Raphael Varane's video-assisted red card to claim a 3-2 victory over England in a high-octane friendly in Paris. There was plenty to distract from the football - from the pre-match show of solidarity with the terror victims of Manchester and London, to Prime Minister Theresa May's Mexican wave in the stands and finally the first ever use of VAR in a Three Lions match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.