England end up well beaten by Argentina

England's hockey women were brought back to earth by a clinical Argentina side in the first Investec International at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Making their first appearance on home soil since Team GB's memorable gold medal exploits at the Rio Olympics last summer, Danny Kerry's side, including several new faces, conceded from three slick penalty corner routines, but did have a first senior goal for Hannah Martin to celebrate.

