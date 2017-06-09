Disabled Bosnian boy beats odds to become swimming champion

Six-year-old Bosnian boy Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a deformed foot into a society that often neglects and marginalizes children with disabilities. But his parents and an inspirational sports instructor have helped him overcome his physical limitations - and a fear of water - to win a gold medal at a regional competition for disabled swimmers and the hearts of many people in the Balkans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.