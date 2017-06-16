De Grasse says he has 'great chance' to beat Bolt in August

In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Usain Bolt from Jamaica, left, crosses the line to win the gold medal in the men's 200-meter final ahead of second placed Canada's Andre De Grasse, right, during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Andre De Grasse isn't interested in considering the expectation that he'll take over the reins from Usain Bolt as the world's best sprinter when the eight-time Olympic champion retires later this year.

