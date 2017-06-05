Day 4 of Iisf WC to see Gagan Narang shooting for last time

Day 4 of Iisf WC to see Gagan Narang ...

New Delhi , June. 10 : Day four of the fifth and final stage of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol series, being held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, will see Olympic medalist Gagan Narang of India among others lining up for the Men's 50m Rifle Prone event, for one final time on the World Cup stage.

