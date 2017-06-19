Cycling: Fallen Australia plots revival with 'insider' Jones
Australia's hopes of battling Britain for Olympic cycling supremacy were smashed at the Rio velodrome last year but the nation's new high performance director sees a golden future ahead for the fallen superpower. In Simon Jones, Australia have an insider and an architect of British cycling success, the Somerset man having guided Team GB riders to medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, and helped Team Sky dominate professional cycling in a three-year stint as head of performance and innovation.
