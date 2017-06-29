Colin Jackson is optimistic for the future of athletics
Colin Jackson believes athletics remains in good health despite the forthcoming retirement of Usain Bolt, Russia's ongoing exile and the debate over wiping world records. The 50-year-old two-time 110 metres hurdles world champion says athletics has emerging talent to take the place of Bolt, who appeared laboured in winning the 100m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on Wednesday night.
