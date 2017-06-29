Chris Paul's motivation? Trade to Houston moves him closer to a title contender
Chris Paul's motivation? Trade to Houston moves him closer to a title contender Chris Paul orchestrated Wednesday's trade simply because he wanted a better chance to win. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tZCZSb The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to deal perennial All-Star PG Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, where he'll team up with fellow superstar James Harden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC