Charles makes splash at unveiling of refurbished community pool

The Prince of Wales was joined by a supermodel and an Olympic swimmer as he opened a "decidedly splendid" refurbished open-air pool which was saved from demolition. Rio 2016 double silver-medallist Duncan Scott dived in as local schoolchildren jumped into the water to celebrate the re-opening of the pool in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.