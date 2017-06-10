CANOEING: Brown's final finishes in World Cup round

HANNAH Brown continued her comeback from injury with promising results at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup event at the weekend. The Bradford on Avon paddler was named in the Great Britain squads for the final two of three World Cup events and had opened her campaign by finishing ninth with teammates Lani Belcher, Hayleigh Mason and Angela Hannah in the A final of the women's K4 event in Szeged, Hungary, the previous weekend.

