Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse runs 10.17 in 100m at Harry Jerome Track Classic

16 hrs ago

Andre De Grasse posted a time of 10.17 seconds to win the 100-metre race at the Harry Jerome Track Classic on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old Markham, Ont., native, who won three medals at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, prevailed in a field of seven Canadians and one American.

Chicago, IL

