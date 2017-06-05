Canada Soccer honours six former players during Costa Rica friendly
Canada Soccer took time out to honour its own Sunday, celebrating six former players including Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Amy Walsh. Sesselmann, Josee Belanger, Robyn Gayle, Jonelle Filigno-Hopkins and Kaylyn Kyle were honoured at halftime of the Canada-Costa Rica friendly at BMO Field while Walsh was brought out before the opening whistle.
