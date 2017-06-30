Canada soccer captain Christine Sinclair appointed to Order of Canada
The 34-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has led Canada to back-to-back Olympics bronze medals, scoring 168 goals in 259 games in a stellar international career that shows no signs of slowing. Sinclair was one of 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced ahead of Saturday's 150th anniversary of Confederation.
