Bronze for Potter in first major triathlon outing
Beth Potter still believes she has massive room for improvement despite taking bronze in the British sprint triathlon championships at Blenheim Palace on Sunday in her first major outing in the sport. The 25-year-old Scot, in her maiden season since switching her focus away from athletics, was 41st coming out of the swim but recovered to stay in touch with the leaders on the cycle stage.
