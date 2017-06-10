British sport grappling with athlete ...

British sport grappling with athlete welfare crisis

British sport is grappling with a crisis in athlete welfare after allegations of misconduct within canoeing and bobsled emerged in the same week that a report into bullying in cycling is due to be published. UK Sport, the agency that distributes funding to Olympic and Paralympic sports in Britain, said a second investigation is about to begin within British Canoeing following allegations about the conduct of a coach.

